Brokerages Set Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) PT at $50.20

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.20.

MODN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum raised Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Model N alerts:

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $463,171.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 470,191 shares in the company, valued at $15,262,399.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $176,290.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,367 shares of company stock worth $932,468. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Model N in the first quarter worth $395,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Model N by 392.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 48,238 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Model N by 52.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 12,758 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Model N by 1,180.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Model N by 2.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Model N stock opened at $32.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.06 and a beta of 0.96. Model N has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $48.20.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $51.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Model N’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Model N will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Model N

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.