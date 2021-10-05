Brokerages Set Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Target Price at $125.63

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.63.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, dropped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st.

In related news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total value of $365,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,935,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,640,000 after purchasing an additional 92,727 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 22.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,573,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $635,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,552 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,954,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $336,836,000 after acquiring an additional 256,473 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,630,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,892,000 after acquiring an additional 183,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 11.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,825,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,051,000 after acquiring an additional 188,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

RGA stock opened at $116.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.23. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $134.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 38.73%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

