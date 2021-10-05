Brokerages Set Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) PT at $87.31

Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.38.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Valero Energy stock opened at $76.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $84.95. The stock has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $27.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $90,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 193,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,835,000 after buying an additional 81,563 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 64.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 82,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 32,370 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,571,000. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

