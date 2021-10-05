Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.17.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKD. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet cut Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

NYSE:BKD traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.32. The company had a trading volume of 76,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,471. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.07. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $723.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.69 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 47.14% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKD. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 4,597.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,605,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,967 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,262,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,430,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,464 shares during the period. Northwood Liquid Management LP acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,209,000. Finally, Berylson Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,085,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

