Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BIP shares. CIBC started coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

NYSE BIP traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $56.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,252. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $42.29 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.88.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.22). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 582.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIP. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

