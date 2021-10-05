BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KSU. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 33.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 21.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. 80.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KSU stock traded up $4.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $280.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,635. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $171.82 and a 52 week high of $315.39. The stock has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 209.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.01.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

KSU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Loop Capital cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.07.

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

