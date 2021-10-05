BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Has $7.04 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 129.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,108 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,988 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.8% of BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 598,098 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $139,847,000 after purchasing an additional 34,157 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,762,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.15. The company had a trading volume of 210,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,191,220. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $231.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.03. The company has a market capitalization of $440.53 billion, a PE ratio of 45.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total transaction of $2,224,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,671 shares of company stock valued at $12,623,562 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

