Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, an increase of 92.0% from the August 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 265.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZLFF opened at $33.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.83. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $37.64.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

