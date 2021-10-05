Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Business First Bancshares Inc. provides commercial and personal banking services to small to midsize businesses. Its services includes checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, consumer loans, commercial and non-profit checking, commercial interest checking, business sweep investment, essential business checking, business value checking accounts, business loans, cash management and merchant processing and other services. The company operates primarily in Baton Rouge, Brusly, Covington, Denham Springs, Erwinville, Gonzales, Houma, Lafayette, New Orleans, Shreveport, Port Allen, Zachary and Lake Charles, Louisiana as well as Dallas, Texas. Business First Bancshares Inc. is based in Clayton, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:BFST opened at $23.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Business First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $14.94 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The company has a market capitalization of $489.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.46.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.35. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $55.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 7.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,233,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,305,000 after buying an additional 81,216 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Business First Bancshares by 12.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 589,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,521,000 after purchasing an additional 64,353 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Business First Bancshares by 41.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 32,576 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Business First Bancshares by 432.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Business First Bancshares by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 940,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,584,000 after purchasing an additional 28,285 shares during the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

