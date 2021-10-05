Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Byrna Technologies Inc. is non-lethal technology company. It engages in development and manufacture of innovative non-lethal equipment and munitions. Byrna Technologies Inc., formerly known as Security Devices International Inc, is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts. “

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

BYRN has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Byrna Technologies from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.33.

Shares of Byrna Technologies stock opened at $21.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.68. The company has a market cap of $454.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -439.31 and a beta of 1.01. Byrna Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $30.55.

In other news, insider Lisa Wager bought 3,572 shares of Byrna Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,012.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David North bought 2,381 shares of Byrna Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,001.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 18,334 shares of company stock worth $385,014 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Byrna Technologies (BYRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.