CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 27,842 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.08% of CAE worth $7,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in CAE by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its holdings in CAE by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 39,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in CAE by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management increased its holdings in CAE by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 30,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in CAE in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $29.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.95. CAE Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $32.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.39, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.81.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $612.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.68 million. CAE had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CAE. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.70.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

