Cairn Investment Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in McKesson by 173.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,030,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,143,000 after purchasing an additional 653,442 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in McKesson by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,636,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,343,000 after purchasing an additional 434,162 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its position in McKesson by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,408,000 after purchasing an additional 393,016 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in McKesson by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 734,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,318,000 after purchasing an additional 313,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in McKesson by 281.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 406,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,245,000 after purchasing an additional 299,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total value of $4,499,818.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total value of $2,927,489.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,489.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,971 shares of company stock worth $7,726,342 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.13.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,350. The company has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $141.32 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.33.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 10.92%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

