Cairn Investment Group Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $350,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,054.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 13,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHV stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $110.46. 10 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,226. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.14 and a 12 month high of $110.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.47 and a 200 day moving average of $110.49.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

