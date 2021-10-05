Cairn Investment Group Inc. Has $2.20 Million Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 9.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,810 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions comprises about 1.6% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,066,171 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $835,703,000 after buying an additional 1,872,844 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,209,653 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $172,618,000 after buying an additional 1,318,079 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,646,044 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $460,305,000 after buying an additional 1,119,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,225,345 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $173,842,000 after buying an additional 1,111,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,420,590 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $167,648,000 after buying an additional 991,813 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.18. The stock had a trading volume of 8,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,685. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $66.19 and a twelve month high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Societe Generale raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

