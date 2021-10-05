Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share on Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 15.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of CHI stock opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $15.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.07.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield fixed income securities. The company was founded on April 17, 2002 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

