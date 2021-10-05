Callisto Network (CLO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $110,845.00

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $17.89 million and approximately $110,845.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Callisto Network has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,450.06 or 0.06892654 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.82 or 0.00107515 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

