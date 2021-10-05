Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 7,770 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 176,200 shares.The stock last traded at $8.96 and had previously closed at $8.79.

CLMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

The company has a market cap of $762.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average is $6.51.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $807.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,706,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M grew its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,153,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,663,000 after buying an additional 308,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 491,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 168,138 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,251,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 264,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 57,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.