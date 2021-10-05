Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 646 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 246.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 208.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 256 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $862,588.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,892,098.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.73, for a total value of $180,365.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,803 shares of company stock valued at $4,888,781 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DECK opened at $366.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $416.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.61. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $232.81 and a 12-month high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $504.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DECK shares. Wedbush assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.93.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

