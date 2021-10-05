Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,249,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,398,000 after buying an additional 184,667 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at $373,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 265,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,702,000 after buying an additional 32,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF alerts:

BATS JPIB opened at $51.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.