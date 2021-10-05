Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $543,000 in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $343.48 on Tuesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $353.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.21 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $306.46 and a 200-day moving average of $312.32.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.82) earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up 164.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th.

In related news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total value of $1,605,915.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nathan Mark Gronberg sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.89, for a total value of $60,180.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,789 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.92.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

