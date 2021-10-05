Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,837 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 31.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,015,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026,498 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 12.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,510,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,170,000 after purchasing an additional 839,489 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 9.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,307,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,420,000 after purchasing an additional 196,837 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 9.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,667,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,105,000 after purchasing an additional 150,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Bloom Energy by 7.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,445,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,833,000 after acquiring an additional 102,929 shares during the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BE opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.88. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $228.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.42 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 199.28% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $153,837.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $873,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,890 shares in the company, valued at $674,637.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,282. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.92.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

