Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 709 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 13.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 27.5% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New during the first quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 112.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of UAPR stock opened at $25.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.86 and a 200-day moving average of $25.61. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New has a 12-month low of $24.33 and a 12-month high of $26.02.

