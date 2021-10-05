Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes $511,000 Position in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.21% of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, First Horizon Corp bought a new position in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $68,000.

NYSEARCA:KARS opened at $45.48 on Tuesday. KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF has a 52 week low of $29.10 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.83.

