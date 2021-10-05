Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

CPB opened at $42.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.58. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $53.77.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Campbell Soup by 2.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 20.3% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 924,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,449,000 after acquiring an additional 156,000 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 11.5% during the first quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 25,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth about $8,686,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 23.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

