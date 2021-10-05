Capital Planning Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LHX. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 17.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 60.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 36.7% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 9.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded up $4.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,650. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.75. The firm has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $235.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.69.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 28,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.25, for a total transaction of $6,379,305.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total value of $1,929,610.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 455,771 shares of company stock worth $104,958,840 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

