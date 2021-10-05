Capital Planning Advisors LLC Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 15,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 4,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 15.0% during the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 180,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,365,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 128,556 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,076,000 after purchasing an additional 28,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FIS. Raymond James cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.69.

FIS traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.36. 35,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,412,719. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.08. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.17 and a fifty-two week high of $155.96. The stock has a market cap of $74.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 864.56, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 2,222 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

