Capital Planning Advisors LLC Has $4.22 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC decreased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 531 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 38.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.92.

TMUS traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $125.88. The company had a trading volume of 57,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,482,707. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.29 and its 200 day moving average is $137.47. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.56 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The stock has a market cap of $157.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

