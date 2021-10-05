Capital Planning Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTCH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,563,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,670,852,000 after purchasing an additional 946,456 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 57.9% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,597,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,541,000 after buying an additional 4,987,525 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 13.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,861,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,932 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,773,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,479,000 after purchasing an additional 29,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,204,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $852,400,000 after purchasing an additional 937,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.22.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $832,290.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last three months, insiders sold 107,095 shares of company stock worth $17,827,136. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MTCH stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.39. 34,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,926,226. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.05 and a 52 week high of $174.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. The business had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.07 million. As a group, analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

