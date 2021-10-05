Capital Planning Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,140,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,008,912,000 after buying an additional 878,022 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,457,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $970,200,000 after buying an additional 69,469 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,057,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $860,302,000 after buying an additional 156,946 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,163,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $608,596,000 after purchasing an additional 308,787 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,089,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $587,824,000 after purchasing an additional 200,914 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Susquehanna upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.24.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $257.10. 8,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,526. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $271.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.31. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $327.89. The stock has a market cap of $56.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

