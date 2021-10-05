Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Capricor Therapeutics worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 684.6% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 112,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 98,043 shares during the period. Oracle Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,357,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 40.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 49,569 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capricor Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of Capricor Therapeutics stock opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. Capricor Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $8.40. The company has a market cap of $87.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 6.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.43.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.05% and a negative net margin of 5,621.25%. Equities analysts predict that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

