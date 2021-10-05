CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Downgraded by Guggenheim to Neutral

Guggenheim cut shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarMax from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.53.

NYSE KMX opened at $122.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. CarMax has a 1 year low of $84.70 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.75 and its 200 day moving average is $128.59.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $8,809,020.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,035,381.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 26,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.11, for a total transaction of $3,421,577.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,030 shares of company stock valued at $20,958,901. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CarMax by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 198.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 46,702 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of CarMax by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

