Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stock Holdings Increased by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 20.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 78,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 13,242 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 2.7% in the second quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 25,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 29.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $52.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.80. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $31.45 and a 52-week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. Analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.88.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.