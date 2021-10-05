Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Stake Reduced by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 15.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 760,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,765,000 after purchasing an additional 101,807 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 69.2% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 111,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,105,000 after buying an additional 45,598 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 10.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 459,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,235,000 after buying an additional 42,804 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at $8,879,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at $6,419,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.75.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $187.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $165.38 and a one year high of $229.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.10.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.18%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.23%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.