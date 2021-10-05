Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Acquires 102 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,888 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 201.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $671,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,830 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,055,349,000 after purchasing an additional 645,568 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,354 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $463,021,000 after purchasing an additional 232,083 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,949,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in DexCom by 251.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 276,751 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $118,173,000 after acquiring an additional 197,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DXCM. Cowen dropped their target price on DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on DexCom from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.13.

DexCom stock traded up $11.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $538.23. The stock had a trading volume of 8,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,883. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $527.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.81. The company has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a PE ratio of 101.94, a P/E/G ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.63 and a 52-week high of $579.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $595.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.36, for a total value of $1,633,283.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 6,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.34, for a total transaction of $3,866,031.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,266 shares of company stock valued at $22,611,942 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

