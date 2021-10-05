Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,323 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 0.8% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $111.44. 210,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,207,685. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.43 and its 200-day moving average is $110.67. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $71.10 and a one year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.