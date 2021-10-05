Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,630 Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 350.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 204.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.17. The company had a trading volume of 68,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,511,881. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.16. The company has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of -117.64 and a beta of 0.63. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total transaction of $3,249,228.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 29,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,312.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $830,156.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 569,386 shares of company stock worth $63,686,587. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PTON. Truist cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

