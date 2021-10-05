Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,524 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trex by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 113,161 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Trex by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 59,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Trex during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Maryland Capital Management increased its position in shares of Trex by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 422,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,670,000 after purchasing an additional 9,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Trex by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TREX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.27.

In other Trex news, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total transaction of $1,809,285.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $758,430.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,123 shares of company stock worth $3,353,827 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TREX traded up $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,835. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.90. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.26 and a 52 week high of $114.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.62 and a beta of 1.51.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.57 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. Trex’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

