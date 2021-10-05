cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 672,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,922 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 1.19% of cbdMD worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of cbdMD by 301.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 38,600 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in cbdMD by 96.1% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 186,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 91,157 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in cbdMD by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 731,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,503 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in cbdMD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in shares of cbdMD by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 215,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 53,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. cbdMD, Inc. has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $6.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.69.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. cbdMD had a negative return on equity of 32.68% and a negative net margin of 57.40%. The company had revenue of $10.56 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that cbdMD, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.25 price objective (down previously from $4.10) on shares of cbdMD in a report on Friday, June 18th.

About cbdMD

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products. It operates the consumer hemp-based CBD brand. The firms product categories include CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, topical creams, and animal treats and oils. It also offers pet related CBD products under the Paw CBD brand name, and distributes its products through an e-commerce Website, wholesalers, and various brick and mortar retailers in the United States.

