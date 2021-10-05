Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Raised to $188.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.65% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.25.
Celanese stock opened at $153.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.60 and its 200 day moving average is $155.86. Celanese has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $171.00.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Celanese
Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.
