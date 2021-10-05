Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Raised to $188.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.25.

Celanese stock opened at $153.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.60 and its 200 day moving average is $155.86. Celanese has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $171.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celanese will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

