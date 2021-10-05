Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Celyad SA is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes cell based regenerative therapies to treat illnesses where cardiac tissue is lost due to chronic or acute injury. Celyad SA is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Celyad Oncology from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jonestrading restated a hold rating on shares of Celyad Oncology in a report on Friday, August 20th.

NASDAQ CYAD opened at $3.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $60.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Celyad Oncology has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $10.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.32.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Celyad Oncology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Celyad Oncology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.

