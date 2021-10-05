CertiK Reaches Market Cap of $118.23 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One CertiK coin can currently be bought for $2.08 or 0.00004149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CertiK has a market capitalization of $118.23 million and $19.50 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CertiK has traded up 38.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CertiK

CertiK’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 104,410,450 coins and its circulating supply is 56,914,819 coins. The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

