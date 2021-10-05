Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cerus Corporation is developing medical products based on a platform technology that prevents nucleic acid replication. The company’s initial application of this technology is the development of systems to inactivate viruses, bacteria and other pathogens in blood components used for transfusion. The company is also focusing research and development efforts on other potential health care applications for this platform technology, including pathogen inactivation of source plasma used for fractionation, improving the outcomes of stem cell transplantation. “

CERS stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,001,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,469. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.22. Cerus has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $8.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 62.92% and a negative net margin of 57.50%. The firm had revenue of $31.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cerus will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 12,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $80,481.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,231 shares in the company, valued at $663,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERS. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Cerus during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Cerus in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Cerus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

