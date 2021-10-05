CF Industries (NYSE:CF) PT Raised to $68.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of CF Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CF Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.12.

Shares of CF stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.23. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $62.06.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.50). CF Industries had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

In other news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $3,473,782.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $3,355,194.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,703,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,451,000 after buying an additional 2,781,524 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,005,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,906,000 after buying an additional 2,316,929 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 230.3% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,055,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,636,000 after buying an additional 2,130,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,344,000. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,235,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,915,000 after purchasing an additional 666,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

