Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Position Decreased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $59,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHTR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Charter Communications by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Charter Communications by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHTR stock opened at $740.96 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $572.46 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The firm has a market cap of $136.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $771.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $711.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $770.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $830.71.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

