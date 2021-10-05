Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) PT Raised to C$12.00 at Raymond James

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares cut their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$8.50 price target (down previously from C$9.00) on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.34.

TSE:CHE.UN opened at C$7.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$761.35 million and a PE ratio of -6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.60. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$4.07 and a 52-week high of C$8.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently -52.91%.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

