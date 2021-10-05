Cheng Lu Sells 35,430 Shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Stock

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) CEO Cheng Lu sold 35,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $1,259,536.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cheng Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Cheng Lu sold 43,723 shares of TuSimple stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $1,716,564.98.

On Thursday, September 9th, Cheng Lu sold 43,258 shares of TuSimple stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $1,821,161.80.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Cheng Lu sold 44,375 shares of TuSimple stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $1,888,600.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Cheng Lu sold 40,648 shares of TuSimple stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $1,795,828.64.

TuSimple stock opened at $34.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.71. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.24 and a fifty-two week high of $79.84.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million. On average, analysts forecast that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in TuSimple in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in TuSimple in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in TuSimple in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in TuSimple in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TuSimple in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.70 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TuSimple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.64.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

