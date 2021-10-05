ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Short Interest Update

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,400 shares, an increase of 57.9% from the August 31st total of 94,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMOS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 250,068.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 40,011 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the second quarter valued at $991,000. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the first quarter valued at $677,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 173.3% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 27,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,261. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.86.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $249.69 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.5679 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

