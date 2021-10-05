Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Loop Capital

Analysts at Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CMG. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,602.00 to $1,646.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,863.86.

NYSE:CMG traded up $25.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,830.12. 239,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,821. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,884.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,613.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,172.29 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,996,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total value of $12,540,899.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,346,847.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,408 shares of company stock valued at $72,494,297 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $290,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 44.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 49.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

