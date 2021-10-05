Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stake Cut by Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Church & Dwight comprises 4.6% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 141.3% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,420. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $96.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

In related news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $3,481,373.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,955.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,739. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.22.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

