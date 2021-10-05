CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $757,000 Stock Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,545 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HUN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

HUN opened at $30.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.56 and its 200-day moving average is $27.48.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.95%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.53%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

